BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It has been just like summer so far this week, and we’re not done yet. Temperatures have been in the upper 70s and low 80s, and it is going to be even warmer over the next few days.

High pressure over the northeast will keep the sunshine coming today as temperatures climb into the low/mid 80s. Thursday will feature a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine, but it will still be much warmer than normal (average high for Burlington is now 70°).

Most of Friday will be dry under partly sunny skies, but there is a chance for a few showers.

There will be a better chance for wet weather over the weekend. A front will come through on Saturday with showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. There will be a lull late Saturday into early Sunday. Then another cold front will come through on Sunday with another round of rain. Once that goes through, skies will clear out for Monday, and it will be cooler - but only to around normal levels. It will start to warm up again after that as we get into the middle of the week.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this summer preview. Don’t forget the sunscreen! -Gary

