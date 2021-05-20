Advertisement

73-year-old man seriously injured in crash at NH dump

Courtesy: Hancock Police Department
Courtesy: Hancock Police Department
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, N.H. (WCAX) - A 73-year-old man was seriously injured after getting hit by a car at a New Hampshire transfer station.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock. They say a Prius hit the man, pinning him against the building. Bystanders were able to free him and give first aid. He was then taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter. The 85-year-old driver was also injured. We don’t know her current condition.

The crash caused damage to the transfer station and will be closed until at least Saturday.

Crews from Vermont and New Hampshire helped respond.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Latest News

UVM Medical Center participates in virtual car seat check study
Brian Pine.
Burlington mayor taps Councilor Brian Pine to lead CEDO
Burlington’s mayor is backing City Councilor Brian Pine to lead the city’s Community and...
Mayor selects Councilor Brian Pine to take over as CEDO director
Kevin live in Colchester
UVM Children's Hospital participates in virtual car seat study