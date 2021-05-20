73-year-old man seriously injured in crash at NH dump

HANCOCK, N.H. (WCAX) - A 73-year-old man was seriously injured after getting hit by a car at a New Hampshire transfer station.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock. They say a Prius hit the man, pinning him against the building. Bystanders were able to free him and give first aid. He was then taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter. The 85-year-old driver was also injured. We don’t know her current condition.

The crash caused damage to the transfer station and will be closed until at least Saturday.

Crews from Vermont and New Hampshire helped respond.

