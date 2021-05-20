Burlington, CityPlace developers finalize agreement on reconnecting streets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington dropped its lawsuit against developers of the long-delayed CityPlace development and now the two sides have finalized a new agreement outlining that.

If developers do not begin the project within two years or if they start and do not continue work, Pine and St. Paul streets will be reconnected at no cost to taxpayers.

If the project does go as planned, the city will reimburse the developer for the cost of the street with income from the project, not taxes.

CityPlace developers still face a lawsuit claiming the proposed parking violates a 2017 ordinance.

The project still has to be reviewed and approved by other city committees after the design process before it can move forward. But developers are optimistic they can stay on schedule and start construction in the fall.

Click here to see the Amended and Restated Development Agreement.

