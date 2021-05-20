Burlington mayor taps Councilor Brian Pine to lead CEDO

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor is backing City Councilor Brian Pine, P-Ward 3, to lead the city’s Community and Economic Development Office, also known as CEDO.

If Pine is confirmed for the job, Progressives on the council would lose a key vote until at least August, when a special election would likely be called.

Even though Pine went up against Mayor Miro Weinberger in this year’s election, The Democratic mayor reached across the aisle to tap Pine for the job because he says he was the best person for it.

“It’s incredibly exciting we have a huge opportunity and we are facing huge challenges at the same time,” said Pine. Pine is no stranger to CEDO, he previously worked in the office for 18 years. As its leader, he hopes to make stable housing for all a priority, especially for people experiencing homelessness. He says using federal COVID relief money will be a key part of the cost to build new homes. “Those resources need to be invested in a way that we have a lasting impact.”

Despite having different political parties, Weinberger says the spirit of Burlington politics is working together to support the community no matter people’s views. “I am confident we will work great together going forward. I’ve had Brian on the city team before, and it was a very positive experience. I think it’s going to be more exciting to have him in this more senior leadership position,” said Weinberger.

Others in the city hope his experience will help pull Burlington out of the pandemic. “I’m really looking forward to working with him I hope that we really see organizations like CEDO grab hold of federal money coming down the pike and opportunities to grow Burlington in a meaningful way,” said Kelly Devine, executive director of the Burlington Business Association.

“I think it is also a great time to have someone who is steeped in the history of Burlington right now and steeped in the history of CEDO, so I’m excited for Brian to get the job,” said Kurt Wright, the former Republican City Council president.

The City Council is likely to approve Pine as CEDO’s director coming up at their next meeting on Monday.

Pine would be the sixth director of the office in mayor Weinberger’s nine years in office.

