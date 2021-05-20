Burlington vax clinic takes to the beach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday’s high temperatures made it a great day to hit the beach -- and get a vaccine at the same time. The city dolled out shots at North Beach to anyone who wanted one.

“I came out to get a vaccine, stay healthy,” said Blake Wamsganz, 22, of Burlington.

The goal of the pop-up vaccine clinic at North Beach was to bring the shots to the people, especially younger people. “We just want to make it easier now that we have plenty of supply for folks,” said Brian Lowe, the city’s chief innovation officer.

Even though the goal was to attract the younger crowd, clinicians saw a wide age range. Richard Lyons, 74, says he was a little hesitant to get the vaccine when his age band became eligible. He wanted to wait and see and Thursday decided it was finally time. “This popped up and I heard about it and instead of making an appointment and waiting, I’ll just walk over here -- It’s a beautiful day -- and get my shot and get it over with and then I’ll be one of the members of society,” he said.

Nicholas Lawerence, 42, also wasn’t sure about the shot, but the convenience of the clinic -- and thoughts of normalcy -- convinced him. “The more I started thinking about it, the more I realized that there are some decisions you have to make that are for the greater good,” he said.

All the standard practices still apply -- vaccine cards, paperwork, shots, stickers, and a 15 minute waiting period. “Oh yeah, feeling great. Glad I got to come out here today to do this,” Wamsganz said.

This clinic offered the Johnson & Johnson shot, so it was “one and done” for the more than 100 people that took part. There’s another clinic in the same spot for Friday from noon to 2:30 -- no appointment necessary.

