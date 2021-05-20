Advertisement

Cupola removed from historic building at St. Michael’s College

The cupola that graced the top of the original St. Michael's College building came down Thursday.
The cupola that graced the top of the original St. Michael's College building came down Thursday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of history came down Thursday at St. Michael’s College in Colchester-- the cupola that graced Founders Hall on the corner of Route 15 for almost 100 years.

It took about 10 minutes for the crane to lift it and set it on the ground.

Founders Hall is the oldest building at St. Mike’s. It went up in 1903.

It is coming down because the school says the 118-year-old building would cost too much to fix.

After Founders Hall is razed, the cupola will be put in its place as a memorial to the building. That should happen by Thanksgiving.

Related Story:

Original St. Michael’s College building to be torn down

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek

Latest News

Bus driver Eric Desdiens poses next to a bus for the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday,...
Équipe Québec - baseball road warriors extraordinaire
sdf
Group releases blueprint ahead of 'Future of Vermont' summit
sdf
North Country road renamed in honor of Betty Little
sdf
Cupola removed from historic building at St. Michael's College
sdf
How Vt. health officials are trying to convince kids to get COVID shots