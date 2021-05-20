Cupola removed from historic building at St. Michael’s College

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of history came down Thursday at St. Michael’s College in Colchester-- the cupola that graced Founders Hall on the corner of Route 15 for almost 100 years.

It took about 10 minutes for the crane to lift it and set it on the ground.

Founders Hall is the oldest building at St. Mike’s. It went up in 1903.

It is coming down because the school says the 118-year-old building would cost too much to fix.

After Founders Hall is razed, the cupola will be put in its place as a memorial to the building. That should happen by Thanksgiving.

