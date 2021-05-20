Advertisement

Équipe Québec - baseball road warriors extraordinaire

Bus driver Eric Desdiens poses next to a bus for the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday,...
Bus driver Eric Desdiens poses next to a bus for the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y. The minor league team is embarking on a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season.(John Kekis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (AP) - This minor league baseball season is starting like no other for a Frontier League team from Canada.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions along the US-Canadian border, Équipe Québec has begun a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. Manager Patrick Scalabrini says his men are eager to play again. After crossing the border into New York state from Canada, the players started their sojourn with a pair of exhibition games against the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York, before departing for Pittsburgh and points west.

Bus driver Eric Desdiens says he’s never had a route this long in his three decades behind the wheel. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek

Latest News

Elba Barr
Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxic fumes
pit
Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxins
CONTEMPT
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation
vax
Burlington vax clinic takes to the beach
Police ID victim in fatal Mooers crash