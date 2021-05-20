Advertisement

Fire crews investigating structure fire in Bennington

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two firefighters are in the hospital Wednesday for heat exhaustion, after battling flames at a vacant building in Bennington.

The Bennington Fire Department says around 3:00 pm they received a call from a passersby that their was structure fire at the former CTC Film Developing Business on Benmont Avenue.

Crews say when they arrived to the scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames and they had to shut down the road.

Bennington fire tells WCAX no one was inside at the time.

Nearby homes and businesses just south of the building were evacuated during that time because of heavy smoke.

Police and fire crews are securing the scene overnight until investigators arrive Thursday morning. No word yet on who or what caused the fire.

