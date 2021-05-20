Advertisement

Group releases blueprint ahead of ‘Future of Vermont’ summit

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Rural Development has just completed a blueprint designed to drive discussion for their upcoming Summit on the Future of Vermont next week.

VCRD officials say the Vermont Proposition was compiled from the comments of thousands of Vermonters and will be a key component of next week’s Summit on the Future of Vermont.

Darren Perron spoke with the group’s Jenna Koloski about what the endeavor is all about.

Click here for more on The Vermont Proposition and the Summit on the Future of Vermont.

