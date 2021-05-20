Killington forest fire rekindles

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weekend forest fire has rekindled in Killington.

According to Killington Police, the fire rekindled Wednesday, and now multiple crews are out responding.

The fire originally spread about 26 acres, no one was injured and there was no damage to nearby buildings.

Property owners burning brush without a permit started the fire on Saturday.

Crews say because of the winds and dry weather, the fire spread rapidly.

