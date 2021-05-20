Advertisement

Killington forest fire rekindles

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weekend forest fire has rekindled in Killington.

According to Killington Police, the fire rekindled Wednesday, and now multiple crews are out responding.

The fire originally spread about 26 acres, no one was injured and there was no damage to nearby buildings.

Property owners burning brush without a permit started the fire on Saturday.

Crews say because of the winds and dry weather, the fire spread rapidly.

Related story:

Forest fire in Killington almost out

Crews battle brush fires in our region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Vermont opens vaccinations to non-residents 12 and up
Bolo Wrap in action at Plattsburgh demo.
NY authorities demo alternative use-of-force tool
Police in New York’s North Country are considering giving officers a new tool to subdue suspects.
NY authorities demo alternative use-of-force tool
The University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
UVM to hold two days of in-person graduation ceremonies