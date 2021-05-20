Man hospitalized following Conn. River rope swing accident

HINSDALE, N.H. (WCAX) - A rope swing accident sent a man to the hospital Wednesday in New Hampshire.

It happened in the town of Hinsdale. Authorities say a man was injured after falling from a rope swing into the Connecticut River. The Brattleboro Fire Department responded to help rescue the victim.

He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.