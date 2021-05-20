Advertisement

Man hospitalized following Conn. River rope swing accident

Rescue Inc. meets up with a boat from the Brattleboro Fire Department at the marina, in Hinsdale, N.H.(Courtesy: Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HINSDALE, N.H. (WCAX) - A rope swing accident sent a man to the hospital Wednesday in New Hampshire.

It happened in the town of Hinsdale. Authorities say a man was injured after falling from a rope swing into the Connecticut River. The Brattleboro Fire Department responded to help rescue the victim.

He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries.

