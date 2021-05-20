National Rescue Dog Day: What you need to know before adopting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.

If you’re thinking of adding a new dog to your household, there are some key questions you should ask as you talk with an animal shelter or rescue.

You should ask about the dog’s behavior, so you can make sure that it fits in with your lifestyle and what you can handle.

You should ask for the dog’s full medical records, especially if it is from the south where diseases like heartworm and parvo are more common. That way you won’t face a big veterinary bill you aren’t prepared for.

If you can’t get those answers, Heather Klaff of the Humane Society of Chittenden County recommends proceeding with caution.

“Big red flags are if there is no information whatsoever on behavior. So if they can’t give you any information on what the dog has been like with people, what the dog has been like with other dogs, if they can’t give you any medical records-- that’s a red flag. You need to make sure you’re getting those,” Klaff said.

We asked if the humane society is still seeing a lot of adoptions after the pandemic surge. Klaff says they are. Cats only stay available for a couple of days and dogs they bring in on transports are going quickly, too.

