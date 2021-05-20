Advertisement

NH Senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks

File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.(Robert F. Buakty | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has killed legislation that would have prohibited the construction of landfills near state parks.

The bill, which had passed the House last month, would have created a 2-mile buffer zone around parks in which landfills couldn’t be located. It was driven by opponents of a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park, and senators who voted against it Thursday said the issue was a matter for local zoning officials and environmental regulators, not the Legislature.

Supporters of the bill argued that state parks are a critical part of the state’s tourism infrastructure and should be protected.

