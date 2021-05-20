North Country road renamed in honor of Betty Little

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Longtime North Country Senator Betty Little now has a street named in her honor.

West Brook Road in Lake George was renamed Wednesday to Elizabeth Little Boulevard.

Little represented the North Country for 25 years.

New York’s 45th district is the largest Senate district in the state, spanning Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties, and the senator has visited every one of them.

She was a big supporter of bringing better broadband to the region.

Little retired at the end of 2020.

