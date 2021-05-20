Advertisement

North Country road renamed in honor of Betty Little

Longtime North Country Senator Betty Little now has a street named in her honor.
Longtime North Country Senator Betty Little now has a street named in her honor.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Longtime North Country Senator Betty Little now has a street named in her honor.

West Brook Road in Lake George was renamed Wednesday to Elizabeth Little Boulevard.

Little represented the North Country for 25 years.

New York’s 45th district is the largest Senate district in the state, spanning Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties, and the senator has visited every one of them.

She was a big supporter of bringing better broadband to the region.

Little retired at the end of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek

Latest News

File - Elise Stefanik
Stefanik faults Biden, Democrats for failing to stand with Israel
File photo
Group releases blueprint ahead of ‘Future of Vermont’ summit
File photo
UVM holding 11 separate graduation events
Work is underway on Vermont Adaptive's second permanent home at Sugarbush's Mt. Ellen base lodge.
Vermont Adaptive breaks ground on $2.5M Sugarbush facility