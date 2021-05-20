Advertisement

NY police investigating fatal head-on crash

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
BURKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County man is dead following a head-on crash in the town of Burke, New York.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 11. New York State Police say James Lacey, 33, of Chateaugay, was traveling west when he tried to pass a car, running head-on into a car coming the opposite way.

The driver of the other car, Jeremy Booth, 39, of Clintonville, died at the scene. His passenger, Trenton Booth, 16, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Lacey was also taken to UVMMC with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.

