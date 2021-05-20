Advertisement

Police are investigating a death at Otter Creek

Crime Scene graphic
Crime Scene graphic
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT TABOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a West Rutland man, who fell into the water at Otter Creek Wednesday.

Police say it happened around 2:30 pm at the fishing access near U.S. Route 7 and Holland Road in Mount Tabor.

Police say 67-year-old, James Woods, was fishing and believe when he went to release a fish, he fell into the water.

A witness nearby pulled Woods out of the water, began CPR, and called 911.

Police pronounced Woods dead at the scene and the medical examiner has yet to determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Latest News

Fire in Bennington at the former CTC Film Developing business
Fire crews investigating structure fire in Bennington
Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington
The Diocese of Burlington faces child sex abuse claims in lawsuit
Brian Pine new CEDO director
Brian Pine named new CEDO director in Burlington
Man robs gas station with a knife