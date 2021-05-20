Police are investigating a death at Otter Creek

MOUNT TABOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a West Rutland man, who fell into the water at Otter Creek Wednesday.

Police say it happened around 2:30 pm at the fishing access near U.S. Route 7 and Holland Road in Mount Tabor.

Police say 67-year-old, James Woods, was fishing and believe when he went to release a fish, he fell into the water.

A witness nearby pulled Woods out of the water, began CPR, and called 911.

Police pronounced Woods dead at the scene and the medical examiner has yet to determine his cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.