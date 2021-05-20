Advertisement

Police ID victim in fatal Mooers crash

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOERS, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities have identified the driver of a pickup that died in a crash in the town of Mooers Saturday.

Police say Ronald Dupee Sr., 40, of Mooers, was going east in the westbound lane of Route 11 when he hit an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on and his pickup caught fire. He died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Bernard Guindon, 64, of Parish, New York, had minor injuries.

