Advertisement

‘Pollyanna Glad Day’ a go in Littleton this year

Littleton, New Hampshire-File photo
Littleton, New Hampshire-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A celebration in honor of an orphan girl who remains optimistic in spite of the many challenges she faces is back on schedule in New Hampshire after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pollyanna Glad Day” is a go for June 12 in Littleton, paying tribute to the classic 1913 children’s book, “Pollyanna,” and author Eleanor Porter, who was from Littleton.

“We’re mostly celebrating that we made it through a rough year,” Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net and the Go Littleton Pollyanna Glad Shop on Main Street, told the Caledonian-Record. “There will be a celebration all around downtown. We’re ready. It’s been a tough year and it’s fine to celebrate.”

There will be music, food, and souvenirs, such as a “Pollyanna Power” T-shirt depicting Pollyanna as a superhero in a cape.

“We are stressing the fact that Pollyanna Day is a good day to reset gladness and reset your optimism,” said Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna of Littleton Inc.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek

Latest News

File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
NH Senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks
x
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
x
Burlington, CityPlace developers finalize agreement on reconnecting streets
Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site in New York next week will receive a...
Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated