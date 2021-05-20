Advertisement

Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting males using fake social media

Shawn Genier
Shawn Genier(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man faces sexual assault charges after police say he lured young males to his home over social media by posing as a female.

Police say they began investigating Shawn Genier, 49, this month after a 21-year-old reported being assaulted by Genier. Authorities say they discovered that Genier would solicit nude photos from young males using a fake social media account and posing as a young female. They say he lured the 21-year-old to his home where he threatened to release the photos. They say Genier physically and sexually assaulted the man.

Genier was arrested after a search of his home. He is being held without bail and is due in court Thursday.

Police believe there may be other victims and they are asking them to contact the Rutland City Police Department or Child First Advocacy Center.

