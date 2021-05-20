Advertisement

Sanders holds hearing on shortage of health care workers

File - Sen. Bernie Sanders
File - Sen. Bernie Sanders(Stefani Reynolds | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other lawmakers Thursday took testimony on the growing shortage of health care workers in the U.S.

The Association of American Medical Colleges recently predicted a shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 and a shortage of over 55,000 primary care physicians alone. Sanders, who chairs the Primary Health and Retirement Security subcommittee, questioned the association’s Dr. David Skorton, saying the U.S. needs to create incentives to educate more doctors and get them where they’re needed, particularly for in-demand fields like primary care.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Explain to me why, when primary care physicians often work so hard, crazy hours. Why are they paid substantially less than other specialists? Does that make any sense at all? Dr. Skorton?

Dr. David Skorton: It’s gonna be hard to answer that question briefly...

Sen. Bernie Sanders: You gotta do it briefly. I got sixteen seconds here, very briefly.

Dr. David Skorton: Okay, it has to do with the way our payment systems are set up and it’s not directly linked to the quality or importance of care.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: But it does say something about the system, that primary care physicians receive substantially less than surgeons for example?

Dr. David Skorton: That’s right.

Sanders announced a new bill, the Addressing the Shortage of Doctors Act. He says it would increase funding for the National Health Service Corps; permanently authorize the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program; authorize thousands of Medicare-supported residency positions for doctors, and establish new criteria for how doctor training programs are allotted at some hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek

Latest News

Bus driver Eric Desdiens poses next to a bus for the Équipe Québec baseball team on Tuesday,...
Équipe Québec - baseball road warriors extraordinaire
sdf
Group releases blueprint ahead of 'Future of Vermont' summit
sdf
North Country road renamed in honor of Betty Little
sdf
Cupola removed from historic building at St. Michael's College
sdf
How Vt. health officials are trying to convince kids to get COVID shots