Sanders holds hearing on shortage of health care workers

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other lawmakers Thursday took testimony on the growing shortage of health care workers in the U.S.

The Association of American Medical Colleges recently predicted a shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 and a shortage of over 55,000 primary care physicians alone. Sanders, who chairs the Primary Health and Retirement Security subcommittee, questioned the association’s Dr. David Skorton, saying the U.S. needs to create incentives to educate more doctors and get them where they’re needed, particularly for in-demand fields like primary care.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Explain to me why, when primary care physicians often work so hard, crazy hours. Why are they paid substantially less than other specialists? Does that make any sense at all? Dr. Skorton?

Dr. David Skorton: It’s gonna be hard to answer that question briefly...

Sen. Bernie Sanders: You gotta do it briefly. I got sixteen seconds here, very briefly.

Dr. David Skorton: Okay, it has to do with the way our payment systems are set up and it’s not directly linked to the quality or importance of care.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: But it does say something about the system, that primary care physicians receive substantially less than surgeons for example?

Dr. David Skorton: That’s right.

Sanders announced a new bill, the Addressing the Shortage of Doctors Act. He says it would increase funding for the National Health Service Corps; permanently authorize the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program; authorize thousands of Medicare-supported residency positions for doctors, and establish new criteria for how doctor training programs are allotted at some hospitals.

