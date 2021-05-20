Advertisement

Sanders introduces measure to block weapons sales to Israel

File photo
File photo(Tsafrir Abayov | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce a resolution Thursday against the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

The move comes a day after a group of progressives in the House unveiled a resolution to block the sale. Both measures are seen as largely symbolic and are designed to put pressure the Biden administration to take a stronger position in the Middle East conflict.

Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be coming.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Vermont AG backs laid off Koffee Kup employees in benefits dispute

Latest News

A Morrisville couple pleaded not guilty to charges they neglected a vulnerable adult, causing...
Vt. couple charged with neglecting vulnerable adult, Medicaid fraud
File photo
Burlington, CityPlace developers finalize agreement on reconnecting streets
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
NY police investigating fatal head-on crash