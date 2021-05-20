Sanders introduces measure to block weapons sales to Israel

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce a resolution Thursday against the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

The move comes a day after a group of progressives in the House unveiled a resolution to block the sale. Both measures are seen as largely symbolic and are designed to put pressure the Biden administration to take a stronger position in the Middle East conflict.

Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be coming.

