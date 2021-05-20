Advertisement

Stefanik faults Biden, Democrats for failing to stand with Israel

File - Elise Stefanik
File - Elise Stefanik(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican lawmakers in Congress, led by new Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, are reaffirming their support for Israel.

It comes as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire to take effect on Friday morning. The 11-day Israeli military campaign has killed more than 230 people in Gaza, many of them civilians. More than 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza, killing 12 people, mostly civilians.

Stefanik Thursday sought to paint the conflict in purely political terms. “There is no moral equivalency between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a terrorist organization. And 10 years ago, 20 years ago, you wouldn’t have Democrats speaking out against Hamas -- now you do not have that,” Stefanik said.

She bashed the Biden administration and Democrats for failing to stand with Isreal.

