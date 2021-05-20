Stefanik votes against Jan 6 riot commission

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among Republicans voting on Wednesday against an independent commission to look into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The bill passed by a vote of 252-175, garnering support from 35 House Republicans, but it now faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who previously indicated support for the measure, announced Wednesday morning, he would now oppose it. He and other Republicans called the commission duplicative of other investigations.

Stefanik, who was among representatives on the House Floor January 6th that were forced to take shelter and put on gas masks, has condemned the attack. She was among GOP members that day voting to block certification of the election results. Last week, she was elevated to the third top GOP leadership position after Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted for her opposition to the former president’s fraudulent election claims.

