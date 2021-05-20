The Diocese of Burlington faces a new child sex abuse lawsuit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Diocese of Burlington is facing a new lawsuit with claims of child sex abuse and a cover up.

The plaintiff in the case claims Father Leo Courcy sexual abused him multiple times starting in 1978, when he was a kid.

According to the lawsuit, the diocese knew Courcy was treated for psychosexual disorder in the late 1960s, but he continued to serve under the bishop of Burlington even when working outside of Vermont.

“We have not yet been officially served with that lawsuit, so we don’t have a copy of that complaint. So at this point we have nothing to comment on” says Msgr. John McDermott, of Diocese of Burlington.

The diocese has Father Courcy on its list of priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse.

Father Courcy was ordained in Vermont in 1962.

