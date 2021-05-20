UVM to hold two days of in-person graduation ceremonies
Published: May. 20, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont will hold its 220th commencement Thursday.
In order to stay socially distant, the university will hold 10 different in-person, outdoor ceremonies between Thursday and Friday.
They will take place at Virtue Field and at the UVM Athletic Complex.
The first ceremony starts at 8 a.m.
Graduates are allowed to have two fully vaccinated guests.
