Advertisement

Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated

Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site in New York next week will receive a...
Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.(none)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the pilot program at the 10 state-run sites will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28.

The governor said there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining states like Ohio that have similar lottery incentives.

About 43% of state residents are fully vaccinated. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence at a home in Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont man hospitalized after 5-hour police standoff
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
A Berlin man faces charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of six police cruisers in...
Man charged with smashing 6 Burlington police cruiser windshields
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek

Latest News

File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
NH Senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks
Littleton, New Hampshire-File photo
‘Pollyanna Glad Day’ a go in Littleton this year
x
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
x
Burlington, CityPlace developers finalize agreement on reconnecting streets