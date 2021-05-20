Vermont Adaptive breaks ground on $2.5M Sugarbush facility

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Work is underway on Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports second permanent home -- a $2.5 million adaptive sports facility that will be connected to the Sugarbush’s Mt. Ellen base lodge.

Vermont Adaptive is the largest organization in the state to offer year-round adaptive sports programs to people with disabilities. Their statewide headquarters is at Pico Mountain and they’ve operated out of borrowed space at Sugarbush until now.

The new permanent facility is three floors and 4,000 square feet. It will allow for more adaptive sports programming, retreats, veterans’ programs, workshops, and wellness seminars. It’s specifically designed with the Vermont Adaptive participants, volunteers, staff, and community in mind in order to bring year-round accessible sports and recreation to the entire Mad River Valley area.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the organization’s Erin Fernandez.

