Vermont opens vaccinations to non-residents 12 and up

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Non-residents of Vermont ages 12 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccination in the Green Mountain state.

Vermont lifted the residency requirement as of Thursday.

Clinics, including for walk-ins, are listed on the Vermont Health Department website.

They include clinics being held by Emergency Medical Services workers this weekend, as well as at schools and for restaurant restaurant, hospitality and tourism workers. A bonus is that anyone who gets a shot at an EMS clinic this weekend gets a coupon for a free soft ice cream known as a creemee, the Health Department said.

