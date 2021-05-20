Advertisement

Vt. couple charged with neglecting vulnerable adult, Medicaid fraud

A Morrisville couple pleaded not guilty to charges they neglected a vulnerable adult, causing serious bodily injury.
A Morrisville couple pleaded not guilty to charges they neglected a vulnerable adult, causing serious bodily injury.(Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morrisville couple pleaded not guilty to charges they neglected a vulnerable adult, causing serious bodily injury.

The Vermont attorney general’s office says Joshua Jones and Britney Spaulding, both 32, were paid to provide services to two vulnerable adults.

The state alleges the married couple neglected a 71-year-old woman with developmental delays and dementia. The woman eventually died.

Jones and Spaulding also pleaded not guilty at Wednesday’s arraignment to filing false Medicaid claims for a second adult in the home.

If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison for the neglect charge and up to 10 for Medicaid fraud.

