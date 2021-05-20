Advertisement

Worker pinned between NH rail cars dies; investigators on way

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) - The police chief in Newington, New Hampshire, has confirmed that a Pan Am Railways worker died after he was pinned between two rail cars during a switching operation, and that federal investigators were on their way to the scene.  

Chief Michael Bilodeau said authorities got a call Wednesday afternoon about the worker, who was identified as 61-year-old Dale Jenkins, of Seabrook. Bilodeau said Jenkins was conscious and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died about 10 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday it was sending three investigators to Newington to investigate the accident. 

