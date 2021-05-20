BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our streak of summerlike weather continues with even warmer weather today!

Again on Friday, like today, we may see a little cloudiness develop in the afternoon, with a slight chance of a random shower or two, or even a thunderstorm, but most of us will remain dry. After reaching temperatures in the mid 80s today, temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler tomorrow but still well above normal for this time of year.

There will be a better chance for showers over the weekend. Saturday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with showers likely late afternoon. Sunday, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front comes through.

That cold front will bring some cooler air for Sunday night and into the day on Monday. In spite of lots of sunshine, temperatures on Monday will be cooler, with highs generally in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 70s and low 80s through the middle of the week and there is a chance for showers, mainly late Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday.

