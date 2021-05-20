BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Our streak of summerlike weather will be continuing through the end of the week.

There will be some clouds mixing in with the sunshine today, but it will be another very warm day with highs getting well into the 80s. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower or two, and maybe even a rumble of thunder. This same weather pattern will hold for Friday, too, when temperatures will be down just a few degrees.

There will be some wet weather over the weekend, but it certainly won’t be a total washout. Some showers can be expected by late afternoon on Saturday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. There is a better chance for showers & thunderstorms on Sunday when a cold front moves through.

That cold front will usher in some cooler air for Sunday night and into the day on Monday, which will feature lots of strong, late-May sunshine. Temperatures will be down a notch, with highs mainly in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The cooler air won’t last long, though, as the temperatures jump back up again into the 70s and low 80s for Tuesday & Wednesday. There is a chance for showers, mainly late Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday.

Keep on enjoying this warm, summerlike weather, even though summer doesn’t officially start for another month. -Gary

