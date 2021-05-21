All-female ambulance crew makes Burlington Fire Department history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a first in Burlington history -- two women on the same apparatus at the downtown Burlington fire station.

Gina Gulia and Jenny Bronson run the show for the A-1 ambulance on the b-shift.

“Burlington seemed like a great little city to work for, and it is. I love it here,” says Gulia.

Their gender makes no difference, though, as they’re cross-trained to do anything.

“Gender’s never been a limitation for me,” says Bronson. “I’ve worked with Gina before, we just weren’t assigned permanently on a truck or ambulance together. So, she is my daily partner that we run the truck and transport people to the hospital.”

“Other than vacations and that kind of stuff, it’s Jenny and I on the ambulance. We both get along really well, we both have the same interests, we both like being here,” says Gulia.

Out of 80 members working for Burlington Fire Department -- five of them are women, and all five are on b-shift downtown.

“Downtown b-shift is great, so our shift here is fantastic. We all have fun, we all get along, it’s a fun place to work,” says Gulia.

For Bronson, the idea of becoming a firefighter had long sat in the back of her mind.

“There were no female firefighters that I had visible growing up in northern Vermont,” says the Morgan native.

After a 20 year-personal training career, she made the jump after realizing she could do even more to help people.

“Being on the street and being visible I think is a large impact on younger girls. They can see us and know that they can do this job,” she says.

And for Gulia, the camaraderie and physical demand were big draws for this Connecticut woman.

“I started thinking about this as a career path in high school,” she says.

Gender doesn’t make these first responders any less capable, and that mentality is something firefighters Bronson and Gulia share.

“I think if you are physically and mentally capable of performing any job, you can do it. The only thing in this job that makes it a little harder is being small,” laughs Bronson. “You’ve got to be strong and be capable but height is the hardest part.”

“It’s physically demanding but if you can do the job you can do the job and honestly the BFD is very inclusive and I’ve never been treated differently because of my gender,” says Gulia.

They say despite being women in a field heavily dominated by men, with a lot of effort and dedication, the sky is the limit.

“Anyone can do it if they want to do it, that’s it. If you put your mind to it and you want to be a firefighter you can do it,” says Gulia.

“Work hard and you can do whatever you want,” says Bronson.

