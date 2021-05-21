Burlington, St. Johnsbury have record high temperatures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A heatwave brought record high temperatures to two Vermont communities on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service the temperature hit 92 degrees at the Burlington International Airport on Thursday at 4 p.m. That beat the old record of 91 degrees set in 1975.

St. Johnsbury reached 88 degrees, surpassing the old record of 87 from 2012.

