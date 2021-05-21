Canada gives final OK for hydropower transmission project

MONTREAL (AP) - The Canadian government has given final approval necessary for a power line to serve as a conduit for hydropower to reach New England.

The Canada Energy Regulator issued a permit Thursday allowing work north of the border that’s necessary for the New England Clean Energy Connect. The $1 billion project aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

The project already has all necessary approvals in the U.S., and construction is underway.

