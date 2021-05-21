Advertisement

Canada gives final OK for hydropower transmission project

FILE - A power line corridor near Bingham, Maine being widened for the New England Clean Energy...
FILE - A power line corridor near Bingham, Maine being widened for the New England Clean Energy Connect(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) - The Canadian government has given final approval necessary for a power line to serve as a conduit for hydropower to reach New England.

The Canada Energy Regulator issued a permit Thursday allowing work north of the border that’s necessary for the New England Clean Energy Connect. The $1 billion project aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

The project already has all necessary approvals in the U.S., and construction is underway.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation

Latest News

VTrans officials say the project will cost about $1.3 million.
Night work to begin on Winooski Circle next week
Police: man held at gunpoint at Barre motel
VTrans officials say the project with cost about $1.3 million.
Winooski circle project to begin next week
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury man arrested in connection with apartment fire