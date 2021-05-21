Check-in problem at airports blamed on hardware failure

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - The computer problem that caused delays and long check-in lines for multiple airlines at airports across the nation on Friday morning is being blamed on a hardware failure.

Sabre is a Texas-based company that multiple airlines use for flight check-in services. It says it experienced an outage that affected several customers. Sabre says a hardware redundancy failure impacted its system, including product-service systems and check-in. The issue has been resolved and efforts are underway to understand why the failure occurred.

The problem affected American Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines, and long lines were reported at numerous airports, including Boston’s Logan International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

