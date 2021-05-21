Conditions set for man’s release in NH virtual currency case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge has set forth detention release conditions for a New Hampshire man accused of running an unlicensed virtual currency exchange business, including home confinement, electronic monitoring, and no computer access.

Forty-year-old Ian Freeman, of Keene, the leader of a libertarian group and self-described minister, has pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a conspiracy to operate the business; wire fraud; money laundering; operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise; and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. He’s been in jail since his arrest in March.

The conditions released by the judge on Friday also barred Freeman from using social media sites, and from doing any virtual currency business.

Related Stories:

6 accused of running unlicensed NH money transmitting business

NH man accused in unlicensed virtual currency biz stays jailed

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)