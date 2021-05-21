Advertisement

Gov. Scott vetoes bill that would protect juvenile offenders

(Pablo)
Published: May. 20, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott vetoes a bill that would keep identifying information pertaining to an arrest or charge of a juvenile confidential and not available to the public.

It also would have raised the age of a juvenile offender to those under 19 years of age.

The Governor says he has concerns about the change and about holding young offenders accountable for crimes.

He says the bill quote “affords young adults protections meant for juveniles without adequate tools or systems in place.”

The Governor says there is not yet enough access to support for young offenders to help them stay out of the criminal justice system in Vermont.

