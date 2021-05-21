Advertisement

Killington Resort ends ski season May 16

Courtesy: Killington Resort
Courtesy: Killington Resort
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort has officially ended their ski season.

Resort officials say they were expecting to finish up this weekend on Sunday, but this warm weather had different plans, so their last official day was last Sunday, May 16.

Skiing opened at the end of November 2020. They say their season of 170 days is the longest in the East.

Now, they’re transitioning to summer activities with the bike park and golf course.

