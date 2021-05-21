Lake Champlain bike ferry ready to kick off busy season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A summer staple for cyclists opens next Friday.

Local Motion is getting ready to kick off its Lake Champlain bike ferry season. The ferry takes riders from the Colchester to South Hero side of the causeway. The group’s Tom Clark says they are looking forward to having a full season -- one that is not cut short by storm damage or a pandemic.

“We find that about 80% of our business over a season comes from out of state. We think it’s going to be a very strong season. Last year was a little disappointing with the pandemic. It picked up in September and was really strong in September, so I think that people will be really looking to get outside on a bike this year,” Clark said.

The ferry opens on May 28th. It’s by donation only though $10 is suggested. Local Motion’s “Friends of the Ferry” program has helped support the cost for those who can’t afford that.

