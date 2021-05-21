Mental Health Professionals weigh in on getting back to a mask-free society

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -

As of Wednesday, people in New York could ditch the mask but the idea of no mask in public has a lot of people feeling anxious. Health professionals in the region say that is one hundred percent normal and now you need to retrain your brain to know when you’re in public and have a shot in your arm, you’re safe.

“Most people are going to look at the mask and say do I need that or not?”

Eric DeCelle is a behavioral Health Counselor at Hudson Headwaters, he said people have already started to call about anxiety when it comes to those going maskless in public.

“The brain creates an association when we do something over and over.”

He says the brain has been trained to know the mask is the barrier between you and the virus

“Some are going to feel the pressure to keep them on because they are not quite sure about things, some are going to have the pressure to take them off.”

People also feeling social anxiety being back in crowded rooms now that the capacity limits have been eased.

“As we’ve been isolating more people have gotten used to not having anyone else around.”

Doctor Wouter Rietsema, at CVPH says he gets why people are anxious - but they don’t have to be if they are vaccinated.

“The risk that you are going to get it is less than one in ten thousand, the risk that you are going to transmit it to someone else if that happens is even lower than that” says, Rietsema.

The doctor says the CDC lifted the restrictions because with the vaccination rates where they are - there likely will be no more surging in the community. As for the uneasiness when it comes to the honor system, and trusting that everyone in public without a mask on is fully vaccinated.

“The risk is to the individual, so the person who didn’t get vaccinated, they take the risk.”

Back to behavioral health, DeCelle says the best way to ease nerves is to slowly integrate a maskless experience into your life

“The more times we go out, we don’t have a mask on in a safe way, and something does happen, the more likely that will become comfortable for you.”

Now you cant ditch the masks everywhere, they are still required at hospitals, health care centers, nursing homes, jails and schools. Doctor Rietsema says he expects those mandates will last longer.

