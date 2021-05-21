Advertisement

New England College requiring vaccination for fall return

File
File(Cheryl Senter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) - New England College in Henniker says it will require that students attending classes on campus this fall be fully vaccinated, as well as faculty and staff.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine now widely available throughout the country, we will add it to our list of required vaccinations,” President Michele Perkins said in a statement Friday. “With limited exceptions, all students attending classes on campus in fall 2021 must be fully vaccinated. Faculty and staff must also be fully vaccinated by August 1, 2021 if they work on campus.”

Perkins said vaccination of the on-campus community will allow more face-to-face classes, field trips, athletic competitions, and opening up its galleries and theater.

In April, Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble announced that all students must be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall, or must be vaccinate shortly after arrival.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 98,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 149 cases announced Thursday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,341.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 208 new cases per day on May 5 to 112 new cases per day on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Latest News

Lake Champlain bike ferry ready to kick off busy season
File
Check-in problem at airports blamed on hardware failure
FILE - A power line corridor near Bingham, Maine being widened for the New England Clean Energy...
Canada gives final OK for hydropower transmission project
VTrans officials say the project will cost about $1.3 million.
Night work to begin on Winooski Circle next week