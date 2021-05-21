New York AG pushing police use-of-force reform law

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Attorney General Letitia James is pushing police use-of-force reform legislation in Albany.

The Police Accountability Act would mandate officers only use force after all other alternatives have been exhausted and would establish criminal penalties for officers who use force that is “grossly in excess of” what is warranted in a civilian interaction.

James on Friday said the new legislation is needed to address shortcomings in the current laws. “Our goal today is to preserve lives by making sure that under the law, lethal force is the last resort. And while there is legitimate reason why police officers have some special protections, those protections should not preclude them from being held accountable when they needlessly take the life of another or unnecessarily use excessive amounts of force,” she said.

The bill has been introduced in the New York Senate and is expected to be introduced in the Assembly Friday.

James was also asked about her investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. She says it’s very thorough but did not give a timeline of when it would be done. She added she will not be responding to any personal attacks to her or her office.

