Night work to begin on Winooski Circle next week

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Driving through the Winooski Circle can be bumpy, but it shouldn’t be for much longer. VTrans will begin work Tuesday on a project to improve the roundabout.

“That’s been the biggest thing so far, so it hasn’t affected us,” said Andrew Burke, the owner of Scout & Co. an espresso bar and ice cream shop on East Allen St.

Overnight construction in Winooski means business for Burke and others will continue mostly as usual. “Obviously. there is a ton of traffic through here, so when traffic does become that much of a factor, we really push for nighttime work,” said Matt Bogaczyk, a VTrans’ project manager. Work is expected to start on Tuesday and go until October with daily work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. “It’s gonna look more like a traditional mill, but there is a diamond grinding machine that is going to come through, smooth the surface, and really level everything out.”

The next step is to fix the joints between the concrete panels. But first, crews are headed over to Burlington. “All of the work in the area is actually going to stop for a little while,” said Bogaczyk.

Both the Winooski and work in Burlington on Route 7 at the end of 1-89 are under the same contract because of the surface of both roadways. So, Route 7 is up first for joint repair and then back to Winooski. They will follow that pattern until it’s finished. And while the changes won’t be flashy, other than signs and lines, Bogaczyk says people will feel it. “At the end of the project, the biggest takeaway and the biggest thing and benefit that people will notice is it will be a much smoother surface, it will have much better rideability for both vehicle traffic and bicycle traffic,” he said.

Between the two locations, the $1.3 million project only adds up to a half-a-mile of road. But since the location has many intersections and traffic, Bogaczyk says it drives the price up, especially because they are dealing with pedestrians, in-road infrastructure under the surface, and other vehicles. That’s why they decided it safest to do the work at night. “Given the traffic through the circulator and over on Route 7, it made perfect sense that we should be doing this overnight, because traffic control was going to be such a major factor. If we had closed one lane off in the middle of the day, there would be such a huge ripple effect. Our feeling is that it was going to be a bigger ripple effect to traffic, businesses if it was done in the middle of the day so we elected to do it at night,” he said.

Bogaczyk says VTrans is asking for patience and alertness in the meantime. “What that translates to is there is going to be a lot of different packages, a lot of lane shifts throughout all the work. So, the more patience everyone has the safer everyone is going to be,” he said.

And Scout Coffee says when it’s all said and done, a fresh road can always help business. “Yeah, it’s always nice to see things happening,” said Burke.

On the sides of the circle where the businesses are, crews say they won’t start road work until 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. to try to give these businesses some time to serve their customers through the dinner rush.

