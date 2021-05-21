Northern border closure extended for another month

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As expected, the northern border will remained closed for at least another month.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau says the current measures in place at the U.S./Canadian border will be extended until June 21.

It was originally set to expire Friday. That means non-essential travel will still be restricted.

The borders have been closed since March of 2020.

Trudeau says he prefers to wait until 75% of Canada is vaccinated before fully reopening the border.

Related stories:

Could a vaccine-sharing plan get the US-Canada border reopened?

Panel aims to expedite northern border reopening

US-Canada border closure extended again

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.