Northern border closure extended for another month
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As expected, the northern border will remained closed for at least another month.
Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau says the current measures in place at the U.S./Canadian border will be extended until June 21.
It was originally set to expire Friday. That means non-essential travel will still be restricted.
The borders have been closed since March of 2020.
Trudeau says he prefers to wait until 75% of Canada is vaccinated before fully reopening the border.
Related stories:
Could a vaccine-sharing plan get the US-Canada border reopened?
Panel aims to expedite northern border reopening
US-Canada border closure extended again
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.