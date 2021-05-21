Advertisement

Northern border closure extended for another month

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As expected, the northern border will remained closed for at least another month.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau says the current measures in place at the U.S./Canadian border will be extended until June 21.

It was originally set to expire Friday. That means non-essential travel will still be restricted.

The borders have been closed since March of 2020.

Trudeau says he prefers to wait until 75% of Canada is vaccinated before fully reopening the border.

