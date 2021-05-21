Police: man held at gunpoint at Barre motel

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre Police are investigating after they say a man was held at gunpoint at a local motel.

We’re told it all happened Thursday evening at the Hollow Inn and Motel on South Main Street in Barre.

When police got to the motel, they say a man was pinned on the ground with a gun pressed up against his neck.

Police drew their guns and ordered the man to drop his weapon.

We’re told the man -- later identified as Wayland Childs -- complied.

Police say Childs went to the motel to get things back that had reportedly been stolen from him.

Officers had previously told Childs not to go there.

Childs is due in court Friday.

