Police say St. Johnsbury apartment fire was arson

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have made an arrest following the April 9th apartment fire in Saint Johnsbury.

Back in April, a 5-unit apartment building on Cherry Street caught fire and damaged the first floor unit.

Crews arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire and believed it was due to an electrical issue in the kitchen.

Now police are saying the fire was intentionally set by former resident, 70 year-old, Wayne Barrett, of Saint Johnsbury.

Barrett lived on the first floor and was moving out because rent was going up.

Police say once Barrett left, a fire broke out, after he intentionally left a pot full of cooking oil on the stove with the heat up high.

Four other tenants were inside at the time and made it out safely.

Barrett has been arrested for First Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment and is set to appear in court.

Related Stories:

Faulty wiring to blame for St. Johnsbury apartment fire

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.