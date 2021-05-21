Advertisement

Police say St. Johnsbury apartment fire was arson

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have made an arrest following the April 9th apartment fire in Saint Johnsbury.

Back in April, a 5-unit apartment building on Cherry Street caught fire and damaged the first floor unit.

Crews arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire and believed it was due to an electrical issue in the kitchen.

Now police are saying the fire was intentionally set by former resident, 70 year-old, Wayne Barrett, of Saint Johnsbury.

Barrett lived on the first floor and was moving out because rent was going up.

Police say once Barrett left, a fire broke out, after he intentionally left a pot full of cooking oil on the stove with the heat up high.

Four other tenants were inside at the time and made it out safely.

Barrett has been arrested for First Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment and is set to appear in court.

Related Stories:

Faulty wiring to blame for St. Johnsbury apartment fire

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit
Courtesy: Hancock Police Department
Man seriously injured in crash at New Hampshire dump

Latest News

Bernie Sanders
Sanders holds hearing on shortage of health care workers
mask-free
Mental Health Professionals weigh in the anxiety of going mask-free
Gov. Scott vetoes bill that would protect juvenile offenders
surgical mask
Mental Health Professionals weigh in on getting back to a mask-free society