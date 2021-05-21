Advertisement

Research examines pandemic’s impact on Vermonters’ eating habits

File image
File image
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all heard of “pandemic pounds” -- that extra weight people put on while being stuck at home, or bad eating habits, or both.

The Center for Research on Vermont worked with three doctors at Central Vermont Medical Center to examine the challenges with diet during the pandemic. They found that while some people turned to healthier, home-cooked meals, many chose unhealthier options. And in some cases, fewer trips to the grocery store resulted in buying junk food in bulk. And then there was the increased snacking

Darren Perron spoke with Cinduja Nathan, who compiled the research about some of the results.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Latest News

Tom Locatell at work in the Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski.
Stuck in Vermont: Tom Locatell hews fallen trees at Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski
x
Raw Video: Stefanik interview
File
New England College requiring vaccination for fall return
Lake Champlain bike ferry ready to kick off busy season