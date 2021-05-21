Advertisement

Spirit of Ethan Allen cruises return for the summer

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Friday, cruises on the Spirit of Ethan Allen resume for the summer.

You can get a chance to cruise the waters of Lake Champlain starting Friday with the first cruise running at noon.

Reservations can be made online here.

