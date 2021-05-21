Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Tom Locatell hews fallen trees at Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski

Tom Locatell at work in the Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski.
Tom Locatell at work in the Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski.(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four years ago, Tom Locatell started spending time at Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski.

This retired woodworker noticed the plethora of fallen trees in the forest and was inspired to get back to work. For the past year, he has been hand-hewing the massive logs into pieces of furniture.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent some time with Locatell to observe his craft.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Rutland man dies after fall in Otter Creek
Shawn Genier
Rutland man charged with luring, sexually assaulting victims using fake social media
Andrew Coyle and Marissa Tallman
Ferrisburgh couple charged with armed robbery of store
Ralph Jean-Marie
Contempt charge filed in Barre missing man investigation
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Latest News

File image
Research examines pandemic’s impact on Vermonters’ eating habits
x
Raw Video: Stefanik interview
File
New England College requiring vaccination for fall return
Lake Champlain bike ferry ready to kick off busy season