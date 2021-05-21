Stuck in Vermont: Tom Locatell hews fallen trees at Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four years ago, Tom Locatell started spending time at Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski.

This retired woodworker noticed the plethora of fallen trees in the forest and was inspired to get back to work. For the past year, he has been hand-hewing the massive logs into pieces of furniture.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent some time with Locatell to observe his craft.

